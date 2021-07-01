Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union will accept applications for its 2022 Philanthropic Fund grant program beginning July 1.
Throughout 2022, the program will distribute a total of $125,000 to non-profit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people and financial literacy and education, including programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Since making its first distributions in 2014, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested more than $750,000 in non-profit organizations that offer education, career training, and health and human services to tens of thousands of people in metro Atlanta.
The application window for the 2022 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund closes Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
Delta Community also invests in local communities through school sponsorships, scholarship programs, and support of chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.