A new book by Todd DeFeo, founder of The DeFeo Groupe and the editor of Railfanning.org, will focus on the Atlanta Northern Railway, marking the first complete standalone history of the interurban line.
The rail line connected Atlanta and Marietta starting in July 1905 until it ceased operations in early 1947. A predecessor of Georgia Power owned and operated the line for much of its history.
“The Atlanta Northern helped shape the region and provided an invaluable transportation link for residents living in the region,” DeFeo said. “Like so much of railroad history, the Atlanta Northern’s story has been largely overlooked and forgotten over the years. I hope this work helps keep the railroad’s story alive for current and future students of history.”
The interurban line more or less paralleled the Western & Atlantic Railroad, a state-owned line that connected Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tennessee. The new book features rare photos, details about the line’s operations and anecdotes and stories rarely published and nearly forgotten by history.
Using newspaper accounts, rarely seen historical documents and other research, DeFeo weaves together the story of this interesting line, which passed through Smyrna and other smaller communities between Atlanta and Marietta.
An award-winning journalist and marketer, DeFeo, a member of the Kennesaw Museum Foundation Board of Trustees, has previously published books on the Western & Atlantic; the Memphis, Clarksville & Louisville; and the Indiana, Alabama & Texas railroads. He has also published books on streetcars in Clarksville, Tennessee, and the Northeast Corridor.
The DeFeo Groupe is publishing the book on Jan. 31, the 75th anniversary of the final Atlanta Northern run. It will be available for purchase on the Railfanning.org store and other retailers.
