The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Declutter Your Life on April 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Decluttering can be a difficult process that brings out feelings and emotions that can cause pain. In this class, seniors start the process and discuss how they got to the point of being in a cluttered situation and how they can start to declutter.
The event, presented by Terri Carter of the UGA Cobb County Cooperative Extension, is free. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 people.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
