The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, will have the following holiday happenings in December.
Santa's Post Office sponsored by Truist will be every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Families can drop off their handwritten letters to Santa in person at his official Atlanta outpost on Heritage Court across from Wahlburgers. Postage is not required.
Parents can also take photos of their children interacting with Santa from a safe distance behind a countertop as he listens to their wish lists.
The weekly Xfinity Movie series will have The Lorax featuring a virtual appearance by Santa Claus, on Friday at 7 p.m. The Battery Atlanta will officially begin the holiday season by lighting the Plaza Tree with Santa Claus in a brief virtual appearance via the big-screen at the Georgia Power Pavilion to initiate the season.
The series will continue with Abominable on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and The Grinch on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
The seven-week Cornhole ATL Winter League will start on Jan. 5 and run through Feb. 23.
Participants can create a team and register by Dec. 28. Games are scheduled on Tuesdays for 6:45, 7:30 or 8:15 p.m. The league includes a season ending tournament with a championship trophy and other prizes. To register, visit http://www.cornholeatl.com/leagues/cornhole/1606120-atlanta-the-battery---tuesdays---winter-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.