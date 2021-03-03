Applications to join Cobb Water’s Outreach Volunteer Team will be accepted until Friday.
The Cobb County Water System appreciates and depends on the support of volunteers at community events such as festivals and fairs. The system believes that everyday people can lead to ripple effects of water conservation in the wider community. To put that belief into action, the system is offering a new, robust training program and a range of community service opportunities.
Through service as an outreach volunteer, participants will be helping to extend the reach of involvement within Cobb County. Under the supervision of a Cobb Water volunteer coordinator, participants will help raise awareness of local water topics and help inspire residents to start habits that prevent water pollution and save water. Participants will also be able to assist in fun and interactive activities and displays.
Serving with the system will give participants the opportunity to boost their resume and collect community service hours or training hours. Other benefits include being awarded with a training completion certificate, connect with a circle of likeminded volunteers, gain knowledge about local water issues and develop communication and customer service skills.
The 2021 training program will run Wednesdays, March 16 to April 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Spots for training are limited to promote social distancing. To apply, complete the application form at https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/outreachvolunteer.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/water/education/volunteer/outreach-volunteer-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.