Aloha to Aging's annual gala will be Aug. 16 at Olde Towne Athletic Club, 4950 Olde Towne Parkway NE in Marietta.
The guest speaker will be Sarah Stanley Fallow, PhD, of east Cobb and co-author of "The Next Millionaire Next Door." The event will feature a live and silent auction, a split the pot raffle, a Heads-n-Tails Lei game and Cash n Cork.
The reception and silent auction begin at 5 p.m. Banquet dining, live auction and program will be at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will fund programs and services to ensure enhanced quality of life for seniors, their care partners, and the community in metro Atlanta.
Tickets are $75 per person. Ticket includes reception, two drink tickets and banquet. Deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 13.
For more information, visit https://alohatoaging.org/annual-aloha-gala.
