Are you concerned about traffic congestion, air pollution, affordable housing, protection of greenspace or the needs of older adults?

Do you want to join other outstanding metro Atlanta teens who are working to bring about change in our community? If so, Model Atlanta Regional Commission is for you.

MARC is a free program for 10th and 11th graders who are interested in taking action to promote change in metro Atlanta. Learn more about and apply to MARC at https://atlantaregional.org/leadership-and-engagement/leadership-programs/model-atlanta-regional-commission-marc/ or contact marc@atlantaregional.org.

Applications are due by April 15 and space is limited.

