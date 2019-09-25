Oct. 17 is the deadline for Korean War veterans from Cobb County and the surrounding area to sign up for the upcoming Korean War Veteran Honors Ceremony.
The free event will be Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Korean War veterans who have not yet signed up but are interested in attending the ceremony to be personally recognized can contact the Georgia Department of Veterans Service via email at bzeringue@vs.state.ga.us or fax their DD Form 214 with their phone number and mailing address to 404-656-7006. Faxes should be marked Korean War Certificates.
The ceremony, hosted by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, is open to all veterans with honorable service during the Korean War - June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953. Veterans who participated in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations through the end of 1955 are also eligible to participate. This includes veterans with service in-country and those who served in other capacities.
Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce and GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby will present the state’s Korean War Certificate of Honor to veterans in recognition of their service. Each certificate is personalized with the Korean War veteran’s name, rank, branch of service and dates of service printed over the Seal of the State of Georgia and includes the official Korean War logo. They are signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and Commissioner Roby.
Along with the state certificate, veterans will receive the Ambassador for Peace Medal presented by Consul General Young Jun Kim of Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta.
For more information, call Brian Zeringue, director of Public Information, at 404-656-5933 or visit www.veterans.ga.gov.
