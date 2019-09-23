The Pope High School Band Parents Association announced that the Dead Band Running 5K race/walk will be Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at Pope High School, 3001 Hembree Road in Marietta.
The event is a Day of the Dead-themed glow 5K race/walk that will raise money for a new band truck. There will be a drumline start, live on-course music, a Day of the Dead-themed costume contest, free glow items, food and raffle prizes.
Registration fee is $25 students, $30 non-students. Register at http://www.popeband.com/5k or www.active.com.
