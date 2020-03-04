The Daughters of the American Revolution will have "Finding Your Revolutinary Roots" on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the East Cobb Library, 4880 Roswell Road in Marietta.
The free workshop will show participants how to get started researching their family’s lineage back to the Revolutionary War. Topics include introduction to genealogy, tips and tricks, and tools for organizing one's research.
DAR and Sons of the American Revolution members will be available to look up one's family name in the online DAR patriot database. Walk-ins are welcome, however, registration is preferred.
To register, visit http://www.cobbcat.org/event/finding-your-revolutionary-roots/.
For more information, email DARrootsworkshop@gmail.com.
