Groups from Confederate and Union soldiers united on Dec. 14 at the Marietta National Cemetery for an annual event that honors soldiers from both sides of the Civil War.
The annual wreath exchange is in conjunction with the National Wreaths Across America Day.
Becky Rostron, chairman of the 2019 Annual Wreath Exchange between the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865 and the United Daughters of the Confederacy and president of the Emma Stephenson Tent #4, welcomed everyone to the event.
Opening remarks were made by Brad Quinlin, Civil War historian and reenactor. Barbara Gray, president of Kennesaw Chapter 241, UDC gave the a “Unity Speech.”
After the individual wreath exchange the ladies from both organizations, along with Quinlin, dedicated a special wreath to honor a Marietta High School fallen soldier on the 15th anniversary of his death.
Jeffery Steven Blanton graduated from MHS, where he lettered in baseball and football. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2002.
Lance Cpl. Blanton, 23, passed away Dec. 12, 2004, in Iraq and is buried in the Marietta National Cemetery.
On Dec. 9, 2004, Blanton was shot in the leg and foot by a sniper. He could have come home after being shot, but on Dec. 12 he gathered his uniform and followed his company back to where he was wounded. He volunteered to break down a door of a building and was killed by the enemy.
Quinlin offered his own story about Blanton.
Each year on Memorial Day weekend, someone from Blanton's unit comes to the National Cemetery and places 10 American Flags at his grave. Next to the grave, are placed a pair of boots and a beret and on the top of the tombstone are placed two pieces of wood and two pieces of cement.
Being curious, Quinlin asked the soldier visiting the burial site what each item represented.
The soldier explained that the 10 flags represented each soldier in Blanton's squad, the pair of boots had belonged to the enemy who killed him; the beret had belonged to the enemy who wounded him, and the pieces of wood and cement were from the building and door he kicked in as he was killed by enemy fire.
As Quinlin finished his story, someone laid the two pieces of wood and the two pieces of cement from the building where Blanton was killed on the top of the tombstone.
Each lady from the Kennesaw Chapter, UDC laid their respective wreath in the Marietta Confederate Cemetery at the grave of the soldier to whom a wreath was dedicated.
The ladies from the various Tents of Union Daughters and the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic held a small private service at the burial site of Emma Stephenson, the only namesake buried in the Marietta National Cemetery.
The service for Stephenson was attended by members of the DUVCW and the LGAR along with Quinlin. They gathered to remember Stephenson and the soldiers whom she nursed during the Civil War.
As the service closed, each person laid a red rose on Stephenson's grave and placed one of the DUVCW and UDC exchanged wreaths at her grave. This wreath exchange was a ceremony to commemorate the healing of wounds created by a nation in crisis many decades ago.
