Labor Day Cookout at Freeman Poole Senior Center
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Labor Day Cookout on Sept. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can enjoy the end of the summer with hotdogs and hamburgers and all your favorite picnic sides. Cost is $5. Registration is required. This is a fundraiser to benefit the center.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Lunch and Learn - Love Files is Sept. 6
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Lunch and Learn - Love Files on Sept. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will be creating a Personal Financial Organizer for each attendee. This organizer is designed to house the documents that make up an individual's financial strategy. Supplies will be included. The event is sponsored by Edward Jones. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Armchair Travel: Tortuga is Sept. 7
The North Cobb Senior Center, inside Kennworth Park, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: Tortuga on Sept. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can explore the Island of Tortuga. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Should I Stay or Should I Go is Sept. 7
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Should I Stay or Should I Go on Sept. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can learn all the options that one has regarding staying in their home or if selling is a better option. There will be a prize drawing and lunch will be provided. The event is presented by Century 21 Connect Realty and Oasis Senior Advisors Roswell. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Importance of Emergency Medical Transport is Sept. 8
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have the Importance of Emergency Medical Transport on Sept. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Medicare does not cover all medical transportation costs. Out of network costs associated with a medical emergency whether ground or air has left many people with thousands of dollars of unpaid emergency bills. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Medicare 101 at Tim D. Lee Senior Center
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Medicare 101 on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.
It’s time to prepare for Open Enrollment. Participants can learn the options to be prepared for Medicare enrollment. The event is presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
