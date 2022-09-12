Awareness Through Movement is Sept. 15
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Awareness Through Movement on Sept. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants will be introduced to the Feldenkrais Method. This method is designed to help one improve posture, ease of movement, balance and overall sense of wellbeing. The event is presented by a certified Feldenkrais Method instructor. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Mini DIY Pinata is Sept. 16
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have a Mini DIY Pinata event on Sept. 16 from noon to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn how to make mini pinatas in this super easy craft project. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Registration deadline for End of Summer Cookout is Sept. 16
The Senior Wellness Center will have an End of Summer Cookout on Sept. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tumlin Park, 400 Chestnut Hill Road SW in Marietta.
The menu will consist of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chips, soda and other goodies. Cost is $8. This is a fundraiser for the center. Registration deadline is Sept. 16.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Better Hearing Seminar is Sept. 16
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Better Hearing Seminar on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants can learn about the importance of good hearing, and what hearing devices are available. The event is sponsored by Wellstar. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Screenings & Vaccinations for Good Health is Sept. 19
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have Screenings & Vaccinations for Good Health on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can improve their health and reduce their risk of chronic disease by becoming familiar with needed immunizations, screenings and services. Participants can learn about preventive services covered by Medicare and other free and low-cost services. There will be an opportunity to have a wellness check and receive COVID booster shots after the seminar. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Manage Your Microbiome is Sept. 19
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Manage Your Microbiome is Sept. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can discover the intricate communication between microbiome and the brain, foods that promote gut health and contribute to common GI disorders and how to clean out one's pantry and buy fresh foods that promote a healthy lifestyle. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Maximizing Your Tablet is Sept. 20
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Maximizing Your Tablet on Sept. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can bring their tablet to this workshop to ensure they are getting the most out of their iPad or Android tablet for their entertainment, surfing the web and communications needs. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Composting and Vermiculture; Scraps from your Kitchen is Sept. 20
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have Composting and Vermiculture; Scraps from your Kitchen on Sept. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.
If you prepare fresh fruits and vegetables, do you just trash your scraps? If so, why not consider composting. It is easy and a compost bin can fit under a sink and is not smelly. The event is presented by the Cobb County Extension. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Hearing Screening on Sept. 23
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Hearing Screening on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Come in for a free hearing screening. An audiologist will answer questions regarding what might be available to improve one's hearing. The event is sponsored by Wellstar. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.