Marietta to hold Mill Street Plaza ribbon cutting on Aug. 30
The City of Marietta will hold a ribbon cutting event on Aug. 30 at 4:15 p.m. for the newly renovated Mill Street Plaza, located next to the Mill Street Parking Lot, 44 Mill Street in Marietta, across from the Marietta History Center.
The Mill Street Plaza was recently renovated to include historical panels detailing the 1974 train derailment that occurred on Marietta Square. The Plaza includes an original Glover Machine Works Engine from 1916, new brick pavers, new landscaping, a new roof covering the engine and historical panels.
Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Keep Marietta Beautiful will dedicate a trash receptacle in honor of past Executive Director Joan Ellars. The trash receptable is located within the Mill Street Plaza.
Virtual Switzer Library launches Sept. 2
A virtual version of the Charles D. Switzer Library with 360-degree interior views of the facility developed to improve access and awareness of services and collections the library offers will launch on Sept. 2.
Virtual Switzer Library shows the physical space of the library with quick access tabs which visitors can click to explore the library in greater detail. This service provides interactive images of the library covering the main floor of the library and the children’s and teen areas on the first floor.
Virtual library tours show tabs providing images and information on library spaces, including the Georgia Room historical and genealogical area, Accessibility Services Room, adult and teen makerspaces, the children’s program room and study rooms.
Located in downtown Marietta at 266 Roswell Street, the Switzer Library is the main Cobb County Public Library.
Officials plan to develop virtual libraries of each of the 14 Cobb library branches over the next two years. The virtual library is created on the ThingLink digital education and media company’s platform.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org.
Civil War Roundtable of Cobb County to have Sept. 1 meeting
The Civil War Roundtable of Cobb County will meet on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
Jan Croon will present “The War Outside My Window.”
The CWRTCC meets the first Thursday of each month and serves as a membership organization available to the public. The CWRTCC encourages the study, analysis and appreciation of the events, personalities, records and publications associated with the American Civil War.
First time visitors are free. Yearly dues are $45 per person or $65 per couple.
For more information, email cobbcivilwarrt@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.