Cobb Chamber celebrates 33rd year of Give Our Schools a Hand
A salute to education in Cobb County, Give Our Schools a Hand events bring educators, students, parents, businesses and community leaders together to honor education through three distinctive events: the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony, the Teacher of the Year Breakfast and a Pep Rally.
At the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony on Oct. 6, the Cobb Chamber will uncover the handprints of the Cobb County and Marietta City system-wide Teachers of the Year with a crowd of students, colleagues and members of the community. The public is invited to attend this event at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Marietta Square, as the two honored teachers will leave their handprint legacy on the Teacher Walk of Honor.
Continuing the salute to education, the breakfast and pep rally on Oct. 25 honors all Cobb County, Marietta City and post-secondary Teachers of the Year at Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta. The day starts with an invitation-only breakfast for the teachers, principals and guests followed by a public pep rally, where local students cheer on their favorite teacher of the year. Attendees can enjoy entertainment through dance and musical productions from local schools.
Through the years, the GOSH program has motivated the community to take an active role in Cobb’s public school systems and has attracted attention to the quality of education in the county. Dating back to 1988, GOSH has become one of the largest events honoring local teachers of the year, celebrating more than 130 teachers in Cobb County.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.
CMREA awarding scholarships
The Cobb-Marietta Retired Educators Association will be awarding four $2,000 scholarships this year.
Applicants must be pursuing an education major or certification to teach. The scholarships are open to graduate and undergraduate students attending a public university in Georgia.
Application and guidelines are available at CMREA.org under the Scholarship tab. All applications are due by October 30, 2022 and can be submitted electronically.
Active Shooter Seminar at North Cobb Senior Center
The North Cobb Senior Center, inside Kennworth Park, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have an Active Shooter Seminar on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The seminar is sponsored by the Cobb County Police Community Affairs Division. Participants can join the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Course, which was designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend Strategy. This program provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. There will be a discussion on response options, medical issues and potential drills. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Medicare: What’s New for 2023 is Sept. 26
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Medicare: What’s New for 2023 is Sept. 26 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is just around the corner. Participants can discuss what's new for Medicare 2023 and some of the finer points of Medicare so one knows if they are getting all of the benefits they may be eligible for. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw will be closed Sept. 14
Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw will be closed Sept. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the funeral of Cobb Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski.
Access to North Cobb Regional Library will be limited to Old Highway 41.
The funeral service will be at NorthStar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Cobb County Government will stream the service at noon. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Veterans Cemetery Road in Canton.
The funeral for Cobb Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. will be Sept. 15 at West Ridge Church, 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. and the service will begin at 2 p.m.
Community grant action plan
Cobb County will submit its 2023 Annual Action Plan this fall.
The plan will have a list of projects to be funded through the Community Development Block Grants, Environmental, Social and Governance, and Home programs to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
There will be a Public Review Meeting on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta to receive comments on the plan draft. A 30-day public comment period began on Sept. 13 and will conclude on Oct. 17.
All comments should be directed to the Cobb County CDBG Program Office, 770-528-1455 or email publiccomments@cobbcountycdbg.com.
Renew your business license soon
The 2023 business license renewal season is quickly approaching.
Cobb County business owners should be on the lookout for their renewal information going out next month.
For more information about online renewals, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/community-development/business-license/renewal/online-renewals.
Disaster Preparedness Month
September is National Preparedness Month.
Cobb County residents can prepare themselves and their family for an unexpected emergency or disaster with resources found at ready.gov.
Here are some ways to prepare:
- Build an emergency kit with non-perishable food and water that will last several days; flashlights, radios and extra batteries; and a first aid kit.
- Make a plan and consider any special needs one's family might have; make sure children know important phone numbers; learn evacuation route; and make a communication plan. Download a family emergency communication plan fillable PDF form at https://bit.ly/3ddr2Uk.
- Prepare kids for disasters and emergencies. Take time to make a plan and have conversations about preparedness. Help them know how to stay safe and navigate potentially scary situations. For more information, visit Ready.gov/kids.
- Don't forget one's pets. Add these items to an emergency bag in case one needs to evacuate with their four-legged buddies: a photo of the pets in case they get separated from the family; medicine and grooming items; a collar with an ID and a leash. Download a pet checklist at https://www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/2021-06/ready_pet-preparedness-flyer.pdf.
For more information, visit http://ready.gov/september.
Take care of your septic system
Cobb Water is reminding Cobb residents on septic systems to check in on their tanks.
Many residents are on septic systems that treat wastewater on site rather than transporting water to be treated at Cobb's reclamation facilities. Participants can learn how to maintain their septic tank at a free Lunch & Learn: Septic system Basics: General Care and Maintenance on Sept. 23 at 12:45 p.m. at the Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
Participants can attend in person or virtually. Registration is required. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-tickets-401396887897.
Paint seascapes inspired by Bob Ross
Residents can learn to paint seascapes like the late Bob Ross on Sept. 24 at the Art Station - Big Shanty, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw.
This workshop is taught by a Bob Ross certified instructor. Spots are limited. Registration is required.
Register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog with activity code 27622.
Art contest reflects importance of water
Middle school students are invited to enter the Cobb County Water System and the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority 13th Annual waterSmart waterArt Calendar Contest.
Students in grades 6-8, enrolled in Cobb County and City of Marietta School Districts, can submit a piece of 2-D art that answers the question, “How is water important to me?”
The entry should also include a 50-word statement explaining how the artwork depicts the theme. Winning entries will be posted online and included in the 2023 waterSmart calendar.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.
For more information, email michael.kahle@cobbcounty.org or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/water/education/schools/school-contests.
Residents can view the 2022 calendar at https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2021-12/waterArtCalendar2022-final.pdf.
Awareness Through Movement is Sept. 15
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Awareness Through Movement on Sept. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants will be introduced to the Feldenkrais Method. This method is designed to help one improve posture, ease of movement, balance and overall sense of wellbeing. The event is presented by a certified Feldenkrais Method instructor. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Mini DIY Pinata is Sept. 16
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have a Mini DIY Pinata event on Sept. 16 from noon to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn how to make mini pinatas in this super easy craft project. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Registration deadline for End of Summer Cookout is Sept. 16
The Senior Wellness Center will have an End of Summer Cookout on Sept. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tumlin Park, 400 Chestnut Hill Road SW in Marietta.
The menu will consist of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chips, soda and other goodies. Cost is $8. This is a fundraiser for the center. Registration deadline is Sept. 16.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Better Hearing Seminar is Sept. 16
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Better Hearing Seminar on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants can learn about the importance of good hearing, and what hearing devices are available. The event is sponsored by Wellstar. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Screenings & Vaccinations for Good Health is Sept. 19
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have Screenings & Vaccinations for Good Health on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can improve their health and reduce their risk of chronic disease by becoming familiar with needed immunizations, screenings and services. Participants can learn about preventive services covered by Medicare and other free and low-cost services. There will be an opportunity to have a wellness check and receive COVID booster shots after the seminar. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Manage Your Microbiome is Sept. 19
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Manage Your Microbiome is Sept. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can discover the intricate communication between microbiome and the brain, foods that promote gut health and contribute to common GI disorders and how to clean out one's pantry and buy fresh foods that promote a healthy lifestyle. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Maximizing Your Tablet is Sept. 20
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Maximizing Your Tablet on Sept. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can bring their tablet to this workshop to ensure they are getting the most out of their iPad or Android tablet for their entertainment, surfing the web and communications needs. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Composting and Vermiculture; Scraps from your Kitchen is Sept. 20
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have Composting and Vermiculture; Scraps from your Kitchen on Sept. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.
If you prepare fresh fruits and vegetables, do you just trash your scraps? If so, why not consider composting. It is easy and a compost bin can fit under a sink and is not smelly. The event is presented by the Cobb County Extension. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Hearing Screening on Sept. 23
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Hearing Screening on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Come in for a free hearing screening. An audiologist will answer questions regarding what might be available to improve one's hearing. The event is sponsored by Wellstar. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.