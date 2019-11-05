The 4th Annual Dashing Through the Square is set for Dec. 21 on Marietta Square.
This 5K fundraiser is hosted by the Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the PEARL Foundation Inc. Longtime Atlanta journalist Donna Lowry is this year’s race ambassador.
The family friendly race is a AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying event. It also includes a 1K Rudolph Run for kids. Each runner will receive a medal and T-shirt.
The race route will go past historic homes and shops that line Marietta Square. Runners are encouraged to break out the holiday gear and teams are also encouraged.
“Proceeds from this event support youth enrichment programs and other initiatives benefiting Cobb County," said Angela Sumbry, Rho Zeta Omega Chapter president. "This is a great opportunity to engage in a healthy activity in the midst of the holiday season.”
There is a timed and untimed option for the 5K as well as a virtual option. The cost is $40 timed, $35 untimed, $50 virtual and $10 for the Rudolph 1K. The race warm-up starts at 7:40 a.m. and the timed race kicks off at 8:08 a.m., untimed at 8:20 a.m. and the Rudolph 1K at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit akarhozetaomega.org or search Dashing Through the Square on Active.com.
