Dancing Stars of Atlanta will be May 2 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Mirroring the popular TV show, the event pairs local Atlanta residents with professional dancers to raise money by gaining votes in a one-night dance competition.
Area residents can vote online for just $1 per vote prior to the event. Dancing Stars of Atlanta raises critically needed funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter.
The Alzheimer's Association is the world's leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's research, care and support. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed.
More than 15 million family and friends also provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 533,000 caregivers.
To purchase sponsorships, tables, tickets or donate to the event, visit dancingstarsofatlanta.com or contact Wakeelah Abdullah at 404-728-6056 or wabdullah@alz.org.
