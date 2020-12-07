Kennesaw State University Dance major Camia Green danced her way across 32 countries in the last 10 years, but one thing was gnawing at her - she had not yet completed her degree.
Ironically, it was a foreign language credit that kept her from graduating the first time; only one semester was required to complete her degree. But the opportunity to perform was already calling her.
At first, she tried completing the semester remotely while on contract in Israel. It proved to be difficult because she was in a different time zone and internet service wasn’t the best, so she decided to continue pursuing her professional dreams.
For the next 10 years, dancing took her to places she could have only imagined. Working in commercial dance to theatrical dance to singing, including a stint as a stilt walker at Universal Studios, Green travelled the world.
On top of international gigs, she travelled on cruise ships until she was “kind of finished dancing on a moving vessel,” and made the big move to New York City in 2017.
Green auditioned for Dream Girls, was immediately cast, and, at the urging of her agent, took the job.
“This was the most excited I’ve ever been about a theatrical project," she said. "It was really awesome because it was my first time being in an all-Black cast, having a Black director and choreographer, Donald Jones Jr.”
Jones led the original Broadway cast of “Frozen,” “Chicago” and “Aladdin,” and Green was all in as she decided to “ride this wave.”
In March 2020, the wave stopped. The COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging New York City and began to spread exponentially in the U.S.
Green expected NYC to be back in the swing of things in July or August. But then Actors’ Equity, the union for Broadway, said that Broadway was not coming back until January 2021, and her agent encouraged her to optimize her time to do what you need.
It was a clear signal that it was time to return to KSU to finish her last semester.
She had also been encouraged by her KSU professors, including Dr. Ivan Pulinkala, her dance professor and dean of the College of the Arts.
“Camia’s return to KSU to complete her degree following a 10-year professional career celebrates her perseverance and commitment to being a life-long learner," Dr. Pulinkala said. "She continues to distinguish KSU Dance with her work ethic and talent.”
Green is scheduled to graduate this month and encourages others to study at KSU.
