Marietta's New Theatre in The Square will have "Dance It Off's Virtual Magical Journey" on Jan. 30 from 2 to 3 p.m.
The virtual event will feature song and dance numbers from favorites including The Greatest Showman, Ragtime, Matilda, Pippin and Hamilton.
For more information, visit https://www.theatreinthesquare.net or call 770-426-4800.
