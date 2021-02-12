Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that CVS Pharmacy will begin vaccination appointments at 12 stores across Georgia.
Appointments are open now. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Vaccine appointments are also available through Kroger, Publix, Ingles, and Walmart. To find more locations and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health's website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
