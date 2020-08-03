Curbside service is expanding to three additional Cobb County Public Library locations.
The Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs; Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive in Marietta and Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road in Marietta will join the existing seven Cobb libraries offering curbside service for grab-and-go pickup of reserved library items.
Hours for curbside service at the libraries are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; and Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These three libraries will offer curbside service in parking lots beginning Aug. 3, but will remain closed to the public. The library staff at these locations continue to process returned items and hold requests, provide telephone reference service and create virtual programming.
Library patrons are asked to schedule curbside service appointments at least one hour in advance on the same day of the planned appointment. A form for scheduling appointments and more details are available at www.cobbcat.org/libraryexpress.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
