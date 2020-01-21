Cupid's Charity, a 501(c3) nonprofit in search for a cure for Neurofibromatosis, will have Cupid’s Undie Run Atlanta on Feb. 15 at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park.
NF is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.
Cupid's Charity hosts the roughly one-mile run once a year in participating cities. All of the run's net proceeds go to the Children's Tumor Foundation to find a cure for NF. The Foundation is the leader in NF research. Key research funded by the Foundation has led to 16 clinical trials and the advancement of Selumetinib, a drug that has been shown to shrink tumors by 50-percent.
Since its inception in 2010, Cupid’s Charity has raised over $18.9 million for the Foundation.
Run participants can dress in costume or run in their underwear. Registration is at cupids.org.
