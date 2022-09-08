Cumberland Mall will celebrate the grand opening of "You Are Beautiful," a traveling art installation/experience by Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mall's Lower Level Center Court, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE in the Cumberland area.
This is the sixth stop for the installation, which will travel to a total of eight other Brookfield Properties shopping centers throughout the U.S. The installation will go through Oct. 4 during mall hours.
The free, family-friendly experience allows visitors to explore Hoffman’s latest art and experience the one-of-a-kind “You Are Beautiful” journey of self-reflection and self-confidence, which includes:
Moments of Motivation Seats where visitors can sit down and activate their inner confidence on chairs that have "You Are Beautiful" affirmations.
Self-Reflection Mirror where visitors can look at themselves in a 13.5-by-10-foot mirror and engage in some soul-searching.
Affirmation Wall where visitors can write something positive about themselves and put their tag on the 12-foot wall. The goal is to fill the wall with positive notes from all the U.S. locations the exhibition will stop.
At the grand opening, visitors can walk a red carpet runway to the affirmation wall. They will also receive free giveaways, flowers from an on-site flower bar and enjoy live music and treats.
Hoffman, whose public works have been exhibited internationally, designed the immersive installation, which started as a passion project to put positivity into the world, and his “You are Beautiful” artwork has grown into a worldwide sensation.
