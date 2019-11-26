Cumberland Diamond Exchange, 2800 Cumberland Boulevard in Smyrna, hosted its 38th Holiday Celebration at SOHO Atlanta on Nov. 24.
Guests were asked to bring non-perishable food items to support the food pantry for liveSAFE Resources, which is committed to providing safety and healing to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse within the community.
Cumberland Diamond Exchange has been a part of the Cobb County community since 1982. Throughout the years, many charities in the metro Atlanta area have received help in the form of donations. Some non-profit organizations that have received donations in the form of time and merchandise include SafePath Children's Advocacy Center, Shepherd's Men, liveSAFE Resources, The WellStar Foundation and Smyrna Public Safety Foundation.
Community involvement is important to Cumberland Diamond Exchange and ties in with their philosophy of service. The Jacobson family believes it is their responsibility to create a better community through partnerships with non-profits.
For more information, call 770-434-4367 or visit www.cumberlanddiamond.com.
