Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care will honor local veterans in a patriotic ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector in Austell.
Local veterans will receive pins and certificates in recognition of service to the country. The ceremony is part of Crossroads Hospice’s “Honor Our Veterans” Recognition Campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.