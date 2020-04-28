Kennesaw-based architectural firm CROFT & Associates has launched a Quarantine Coloring Book that turns client renderings into coloring pages for kids and adults.
CROFT selected renderings of community mainstays it has designed in recent years, such as fire stations, community centers and churches. To add to the educational component, each coloring activity offers fun facts about the building and the role it plays in the community.
The downloadable coloring pages are available on CROFT’s website at www.croftae.com and their Facebook page.
Coloring artists can submit their finished works into the CROFT Quarantine Coloring Book Competition. Completed artwork can be submitted via CROFT’s Facebook (@CroftandAssociates) or Instagram (@croftandassociates) pages or by email to schapman@croftae.com. Artists are encouraged to use the hashtag #CROFTColors.
All entries must be received by noon on Fridays. Winners are selected weekly. The prize is a kid’s architecture kit consisting of a sketch pad, colored pencils, an architectural scale and architecture book.
