061320_MDJ_Community_CROFT.jpg

Pictured are Sydney Umeri with Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates and Joni Lollis of Freedom Church surrounded by a representation of the food donation from CROFT as part of its CROFT Cares initiative.

 Special

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates has committed to helping those challenged with meeting basic needs during COVID-19.

After encouraging its employees to recommend community efforts the company could support, CROFT’s senior communications coordinator Sydney Umeri immediately reached out to Freedom Church to determine if they had a need the company could assist with. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Cobb County-based church has run a food drive to provide families, particularly those with children on free and reduced lunch, with meals in response to COVID-19 school closures.

Umeri, after receiving the green light from CROFT leadership, took the lead on gathering and delivering all the items, which the church will distribute through its partnership with the Northwest Atlanta YMCA. The drive will continue through the summer to ensure the children who rely on their school lunch for nutrition are provided for.

Each donation bag provides lunch items for a child for five days.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.