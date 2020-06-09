Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates has committed to helping those challenged with meeting basic needs during COVID-19.
After encouraging its employees to recommend community efforts the company could support, CROFT’s senior communications coordinator Sydney Umeri immediately reached out to Freedom Church to determine if they had a need the company could assist with. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Cobb County-based church has run a food drive to provide families, particularly those with children on free and reduced lunch, with meals in response to COVID-19 school closures.
Umeri, after receiving the green light from CROFT leadership, took the lead on gathering and delivering all the items, which the church will distribute through its partnership with the Northwest Atlanta YMCA. The drive will continue through the summer to ensure the children who rely on their school lunch for nutrition are provided for.
Each donation bag provides lunch items for a child for five days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.