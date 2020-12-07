It’s no secret that the team at Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates love their furry friends, so it was no surprise when the CROFT Cares committee selected the Atlanta Humane Society as its newest beneficiary.
CROFT Cares, the company’s community giving program, leverages the passion and talents of its employees to create benefits for individuals, and in this case animals, in need through community outreach and support.
More than half of CROFT associates are owners of rescue pets from Atlanta Humane Society.
CROFT showed its appreciation of the nonprofit by donating more than 100 pounds of pet supplies and resources.
For more information, visit visit www.croftae.com.
