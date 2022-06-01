The Creepers Car Club Fun Run 30 will be June 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.

There is no entry fee and no awards. The event is just a day with beautiful rides and music. Donations are welcome for Special Olympics GA-Cobb and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Creepers-Car-Club-1550630381862198.

