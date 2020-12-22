Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that it helped kick-off the Salvation Army’s Bellringing season during the 2020 Red Kettle Kick Off at the Salvation Army location on Waterman Street in Marietta.
The credit union has supported the Salvation Army throughout the years and got more involved by having their own kettle this year. Credit Union of Georgia was proud to present a check of $1,250 to support the cause.
Credit union employees also volunteered to ring the bell for their very own sponsored kettle at Kroger on Cherokee Street this month.
Due to the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19, the need of thousands of local families is even greater this holiday season. The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta is expecting a 155% increase in requests for assistance this year. Because of this, the Virtual Red Kettle has been created so everyone has the ability to rally around the community.
Credit Union of Georgia not only donates each year, but fundraises throughout the year for The Salvation Army as well as other local nonprofits.
Tom McNutt, vice president of Information Technology at the credit union, is currently serving on the Board of Directors for The Salvation Army Marietta Corps.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
