Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, helped kick-off the Salvation Army’s Bell-Ringing season during the 2019 Red Kettle Kick Off at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Nov. 23.
The credit union has supported the Salvation Army throughout the years. With Thanksgiving being later in the year the Salvation Army has one less week to fundraise.
Credit Union of Georgia presented a check of $1,250 to support the cause and looks forward to employees volunteering at bell-ringing locations.
The credit union not only makes a donation each year, but has become more involved with the nonprofit. Vice President of Information Technology Tom McNutt is currently serving on the board for the Salvation Army.
With bellringers only able to accept cash, the nonprofit felt they were missing out on opportunities for people to give back. McNutt helped to launch the Salvation Army Dip Jar- a credit card machine on select red kettles that allows people to quickly swipe their cards to give a donation and support the cause.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
