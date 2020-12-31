Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, announced that in April they began catering lunches from local restaurants every Friday for their staff.
The lunches were to boost spirits and show appreciation for all of the staff's hard work during such difficult and uncertain times. By providing weekly lunches and treats the credit union has given over $36,000 to support local restaurants in 2020.
The credit union did not start out knowing the catered lunches would become a weekly occurrence for the entire year. After working with the first restaurant the credit union saw an opportunity to support their community as the food industry was taking a major hit from COVID-19.
Throughout 2020 the credit union worked with nearly 20 local restaurants and continues to partner with more.
One of the restaurants the credit union has partnered with multiple times this year is Guthrie’s Chicken, which has multiple locations in metro Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
