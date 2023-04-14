Students from the Inclusion Nature-Based Early Education Program at the Frazer Center recently took part in Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union's check presentation. Adults, from left, are Tessie Conner, Pre-K Teacher (Frazer Center); Reina Jones, Assistant Vice President of Community Development (Delta Community); Tonja Holder, Vice President of Development (Frazer Center); and Jessica Fosse, Therapist (Frazer Center).
Four programs focused on improving health and education in metro Atlanta received significant grants from Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union to support their services.
The credit union awarded a total of $30,000 to Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels Inc., Emory University, Frazer Center and Revved Up Kids Inc.
Kids’ Doc-on-Wheels Inc., an organization that provides pediatric care to children in schools and daycares, received $10,000 to fund its mobile and telemedicine services in Title 1 schools.
The Credit Union also awarded $7,500 to Emory University and the Frazer Center. Emory University will allocate the funds to the Goizueta Business School’s Start: ME Accelerator program, which connects entrepreneurs to resources needed to build and grow their businesses.
The Frazer Center’s grant will fund its Inclusion Nature-Based Early Education program, geared towards low-income children. Tonja Holder, the vice president of development at Frazer Center, said the grant will support Child Development Associate technical training to interns.
Another $5,000 was awarded to Revved Up Kids, Inc., a nonprofit focused on protecting children and teens from sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking. The organization will use Delta Community’s grant to fund its internet safety workshops.
Through its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community will invest a total of $150,000 in 20 metro Atlanta nonprofit organizations throughout 2023.
