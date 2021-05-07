The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will Craft Corner: Flag Day Project on June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.
In honor of Flag Day, seniors can create flag wall hangings. Supplies will be provided. Sponsored by Atherton Place, the event is free. Registration is required and space is limited to 18 people.
For more information, call 770-795-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
