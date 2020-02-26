Crabapple Middle School in Roswell hosted the 9th annual MLK Humanitarian Award ceremony during Black History Month.
The purpose of the program is to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy of service, justice and equality, while recognizing people in the community who have made outstanding humanitarian contributions.
The school's award was presented to a student, staff member and a community member. This year winners were eighth grade student Chapel Oaks of Roswell, teacher Kevin Squiers of Kennesaw and community member Dee Braswell of Roswell.
The ceremony, which was held in the gym, included performances by the jazz band, chamber orchestra and student bass player Jack Slater. There was also a dramatic reading of Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" by eighth grade students.
The keynote speaker was Patrick Lee, director of Sales and Marketing with Vision Hospitality Group. Prior to the hospitality industry, Lee was a college basketball player, spent 15 years in the sports industry and received numerous awards for leadership and volunteerism. He shared his story of discrimination, perseverance and success.
