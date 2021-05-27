Sprayberry High School PTSA will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the school's back parking lot, 2525 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
Ascend Medical will bring a mobile van to the school and offer both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations. Sprayberry's PTSA will host a second shot clinic in the parking lot on June 30 for the second shot of the Moderna vaccine.
Register online at https://ascendmedical.com/sprayberryvaccines/.
