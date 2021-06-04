Courtney Spiess, executive director of the Marietta Visitors Bureau and Welcome Center, will speak at a virtual meeting of the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Monday.
Spiess will speak about the 2021 Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Tour of Homes.
For more information and to make a reservation for the meeting, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
