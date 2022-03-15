Studies show that effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic are causing an increase in stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues that affect all ages.
Senior adults, ages 65+, are considered more at risk for COVID-19 and, as a result, many have become more isolated throughout the course of the pandemic.
Recognizing this prevalence and a need for action, Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson presented on March 10 a Senior Mental Health Town Hall in collaboration with Cobb Collaborative and Cobb Senior Services.
The event, which was held at the Senior Wellness Center in Marietta, attracted over 100 participants. The first hour featured exhibitors who shared a variety of resources available to Cobb’s seniors. Afterward, there was a panel discussion featuring local experts who spoke on the variety of mental health needs for seniors, provided information about resources and answered audience questions.
Cobb Collaborative recently released a Mental Health Toolkit which contains mental health information and resources that are available for download. Those interested can find the toolkit online at bit.ly/MYM_Toolkits.
The Cobb Collaborative is a membership of non-profit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations and citizens who share ideas, expertise and resources to improve outcomes for children and families in Cobb.
