In October, students at Mount Paran Christian School assisted members of the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health - Georgia community by providing hand-crafted fabric face masks.
MPCS chief development officer Jennifer New reached out to high school teacher Jennifer Fitzpatrick to coordinate a sewing effort from the school’s four theatre costuming classes. Fitzpatrick and her students agreed to assist, planning to make more than 100 masks over the course of the school year.
While students in the theatre costuming classes typically create elaborate costumes for the school’s award-winning musicals, this year has been a bit different. With restrictions on large-group gatherings, the theatre costuming students have not had as many opportunities to practice their sewing skills.
By creating the fabric masks, which are one of the top items on Devereux’s “needs” list, MPCS students are receiving “real-world” sewing experience.
Thus far, the eighth-grade and high school students have already sewn and submitted their first batch of approximately 35 masks.
The masks were received by Devereux GA Director of Development Brenda Hodges Vazquez, MSW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.