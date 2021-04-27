The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Coping with stress during COVID-19 on May 5 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The seminar, presented by community liaison Bridget Kurt and Patricia Butterworth MSW from Agape Hospice, will discuss how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of seniors. Seniors can learn positive coping skills to adapt to changes.
The seminar will also be hosted on the Center's Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/C-Freeman-Poole-Senior-Center-192078374876287.
The virtual and in person event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 10 people in person.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
