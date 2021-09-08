Cool Zoo, an interactive and educational wildlife travel exhibit, will be part of this weekend's Repticon exhibition on Sept. 11-12 at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta.
The Cool Zoo exhibit will feature hands-on encounters with exotic animals that include kangaroos, lemurs and rare, one-of-a-kind alligators. The signature attraction is The Hermit Crab Adoption Center by Mister Crabs.
The educational experience is free for all Repticon attendees and includes the opportunity to observe and touch rare and famous hermit crabs from around the globe. Guests will have the option to adopt rescued hermit crabs as well as purchase travel companion kits, shells, hermit crab food and accessories.
Tickets to Repticon are sold online and are $10 for adults, $5 for children from ages 5-12 and children under age 4 are admitted free.
For more information, visit http://coolzoo.org/.
