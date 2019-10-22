The Cool Cars and Cops event will be Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road in Powder Springs.
This community festival will feature a car show, touch-a-truck experience, children's costume contest, prizes and food trucks.
For more information on entering a car in the show, contact Brianna Anders at brianna.anders@cobbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.