Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Cooking with Chef Ro on June 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Chef Ro is back and ready to prepare a Father’s Day feast: Sonoran Hot Dogs, Potato Wedges with Dip and Spicy Watermelon Bites. Cost is $11. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355.

