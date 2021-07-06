Cobb PARKS will begin construction on a new park in the historic Old Clarkdale Thread Mill Village later this summer.

The park includes a pavilion and restroom buildings, community garden with storage shed, playground, adult exercise stations and walking trails. The park will be built where the original Village Community Center and ball fields were located. It will reflect the time when the original community came together to socialize and have fun.

The project is funded through the Cobb SPLOST program.

