The Constitution Day panel discussion will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road SE in the Vinings area.
The event, a celebration of Constitution Day, will cover a range of topics related to the U.S. Constitution. Tuesday is the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.
The panelists for the program are Edward Buckner, author of “In Freedom We Trust: An Atheist Guide to Religious Liberty,” Dr. Tara Stricko Myers, associate professor, Department of Political Science and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University; and Michael S. Opitz, president and founder of the Madison Forum civic organization.
For more information, call 770-801-5330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.