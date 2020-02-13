Rhapsody's Revue will present "Considering Maya: A Performance Dialogue" on Feb. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The performance will cover the life and work of Dr. Maya Angelou. Performers from Marietta High School and the Cobb County community will dance, sing and present poetry in honor of Dr. Angelou's commitment to bringing awareness to survivorship and resilience.
Cost is $20. MCS students with ID are free. Proceeds from the event will benefit the domestic violence and sexual abuse prevention programs at the Marietta Student Life Center.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/Mayatix2020.
