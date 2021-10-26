Project Linus Blanket Club will meet on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta.

Ash Bates from Project Linus will lead the session on how to make simple blankets for children in need. Knitters and crocheters are welcome to attend.

Project Linus is a national non-profit with chapters of “blanketeers” throughout the U.S. helping families and communities under the “Providing Security Through Blankets” motto.

Registration is required. To register, call 770-528-2527.

For information, visit projectlinus.org or cobbcat.org.

