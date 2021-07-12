Congressman David Scott announced that the 2021-2022 application process for students in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District seeking U.S. Service Academy nominations is now open.
U.S. Service Academies are federal institutions that prepare cadets and midshipmen to become officers in the U.S. Armed Forces, while concurrently earning their bachelor’s degrees. A Congressional nomination is required for students to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
The deadline to apply for a Congressional nomination from Congressman David Scott is Oct. 29.
In addition to securing a congressional nomination, applicants must also apply directly with the academies and meet the following requirements as of July 1 of the year of admission to a service academy: be at least 17 years old and not older than 23; a U.S. citizen; a legal resident of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District; unmarried; not pregnant; and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.
Students may obtain an application and more information on the nomination process by visiting https://davidscott.house.gov/constituent-services/serviceacademynominations.htm or calling Congressman Scott’s office at 770-210-5073.
