Congressman David Scott announced his office is accepting submissions for the 18th Annual Congressional Art Competition, An Artistic Discovery.
High school students who live or attend school in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District are invited to submit artwork for the competition.
In 1982, the Congressional Art Competition was created to showcase the artistic talents of young people across the U.S. The winning first-place entry from Congressman Scott’s district will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, along with first-place winners from congressional offices across the country.
Since 2003, Congressman Scott has awarded over $392,000 in scholarships to high school student artists from Georgia’s 13th District. He will present the following scholarships to the 2020 Congressional Art Competition winners - First place is $12,000, Second place is $7,500 and Third place is $3,500; and $3,000/year to the first-place winner by the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Student submissions for the competition must be delivered to Congressman Scott's Smyrna or Jonesboro District Office by April 17. Students may obtain entry forms and official guidelines from Congressman Scott’s office or their high school art teachers. There is no mandatory theme for the competition.
Congressman Scott will host an awards ceremony announcing this year’s winners on May 9 at the Douglas County Courthouse. Participants must be present at the awards ceremony in order to win.
For more information, call 770-432-5405 or visit www.davidscott.house.gov.
