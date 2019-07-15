Congregation Ner Tamid, 1349 Old Hwy. 41, Suite 220 in Marietta, will have an open house on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with babka and bagels.
Participants can learn about the religious school and synagogue. The religious school offers classes of pre-K through grade 7, as well as b'nei mitzvah and confirmation programs. Synagogue activities include weekly Shabbat services, High Holiday services, Women's Group, Youth Group, Mah Jongg and Book Club.
For more information, visit www.mynertamid.org or call 678-264-8575.
